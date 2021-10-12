Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health care system, fixed election date

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province’s ailing health system is at the “forefront” of its priorities.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc delivered the new government’s first speech from the throne today, which repeated promises made during the summer’s election campaign.

The government says it will offer incentives to recruit and retain more health-care workers.

Read more: Health care expected to be focus of upcoming fall session of Nova Scotia legislature

It promises to create a retirement fund for full-time physicians and reduce wait lists for medical procedures by extending operating room hours.

The government says it will grant all Nova Scotians access to mental health services, as part of what it says will be “the most progressive mental health support system in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories are also promising legislation that will set fixed election dates, making Nova Scotia the last province in the country to adopt the measure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.