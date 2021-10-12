Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health care system, fixed election date

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia discriminated against people with disabilities, court of appeal rules' Nova Scotia discriminated against people with disabilities, court of appeal rules
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ruled there has been systemic discrimination against people living with disabilities in the province. The decision is a result of a long court challenge started by three people with intellectual disabilities to live in a psychiatric hospital. Amber Fryday has more.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province’s ailing health system is at the “forefront” of its priorities.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc delivered the new government’s first speech from the throne today, which repeated promises made during the summer’s election campaign.

The government says it will offer incentives to recruit and retain more health-care workers.

Health care expected to be focus of upcoming fall session of Nova Scotia legislature

It promises to create a retirement fund for full-time physicians and reduce wait lists for medical procedures by extending operating room hours.

The government says it will grant all Nova Scotians access to mental health services, as part of what it says will be “the most progressive mental health support system in Canada.”

The Tories are also promising legislation that will set fixed election dates, making Nova Scotia the last province in the country to adopt the measure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.



