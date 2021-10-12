Menu

Health

Increasing need for family doctors in Nova Scotia, as waiting list grows to 78,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia faces challenges keeping up with medically assisted dying' Nova Scotia faces challenges keeping up with medically assisted dying
Tens of thousands of Canadians have chosen to end their lives on their own terms since the country's medical assistance in dying (MAID) program was introduced in 2016. But as Ross Lord reports, increasing demand has left at least one province struggling to provide the end of life service. – Oct 3, 2021

The Progressive Conservative government’s predictions of increasing shortages of family doctors in Nova Scotia are being confirmed by recently released figures.

The list of people waiting for family doctors rose to a record 77,696 names as of Oct. 1, a jump of 60 per cent from the 48,812 people on the list at the same time last year.

Read more: Health care expected to be focus of upcoming fall session of Nova Scotia legislature

Part of the Tories’ campaign promise to reform the health-care system included addressing doctor shortages, and they pledged to invest tens of millions of dollars to reverse the steady exodus of family doctors from the system.

The figures released by the Health Department indicate the problem is growing, with about eight per cent of the population now on the provincial list, compared to about five per cent a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia expands medical transport services to take some pressure off paramedics

Premier Tim Houston has said that health-care issues are his top priority, with the doctor shortage high on the list.

During the summer election campaign, Houston committed to create a pension plan for doctors and to increase recruitment efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
