Crime

Alleged night-prowler in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood charged by officers

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 12:15 pm
Photo of a man police are searching for in connection with a prowl by night investigation.
Photo of a man police are searching for in connection with a prowl by night investigation. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police officers say they have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into a man who they allege was seen prowling around the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police said a man allegedly targeted several homes in the Leslie Street and Dundas Street East area between May and October, trying to gain access during the evening and early morning hours.

He was occasionally seen riding a bicycle.

Read more: Toronto police searching for alleged night-prowler in Leslieville neighbourhood

In an update released by the service on Tuesday, investigators said 40-year-old Toronto resident Gerard Silas Purcell was arrested.

He was charged with several offences, including four counts of attempted break-and-enter, two counts of prowl by night, two counts of trespassing by night, criminal harassment, assault and assault-choking.

Story continues below advertisement

Purcell was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Jessica Patton

