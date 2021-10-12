Alleged night-prowler in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood charged by officers

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police officers say they have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into a man who they allege was seen prowling around the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police said a man allegedly targeted several homes in the Leslie Street and Dundas Street East area between May and October, trying to gain access during the evening and early morning hours.

He was occasionally seen riding a bicycle.

In an update released by the service on Tuesday, investigators said 40-year-old Toronto resident Gerard Silas Purcell was arrested.

He was charged with several offences, including four counts of attempted break-and-enter, two counts of prowl by night, two counts of trespassing by night, criminal harassment, assault and assault-choking.

Purcell was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Jessica Patton

