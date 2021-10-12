COVID-19: Southwest health units update Thanksgiving case numbers; London Middlesex reports 6 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported six COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health unit does not update cases on holidays. Seven new cases and no new deaths were reported from Monday.

In total, there have been 14,226 cases with 13,825 recoveries, 158 active cases and 243 deaths.

The last two deaths were reported Sunday, involving a man in his 80s and a man in his 50s. Neither were associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern stayed the same at 4,266. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

752 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of three)

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) does not update hospitalization data over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, LHSC was caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19.

Five or fewer patients were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer in paediatric critical care.

Zero staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving health-care workers.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Dearness Home in 5E, declared Oct. 6, which medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie described on Thursday as “precautionary” with only two confirmed cases at that time.

There are also outbreaks reported at the following schools:

Ryerson Public School on Oct. 10

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, declared Oct. 1

London Christian High, declared Oct. 1

St. Kateri Catholic School, declared Oct. 7

There are currently no active outbreaks at child-care or early-years centres.

Schools

The following schools have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C C Carrothers Public School (one case)

Catholic Central High School (one case)

Evelyn Harrison Public School (two cases)

Glencoe District High School (one case)

London Christian High (two cases)

Mountsfiled Public School (one case)

Providence Reformed Collegiate (one case)

Ryerson Public School (two cases)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (one case)

St Francis Catholic School (one case)

St. Kateri Catholic School (two cases)

St. Theresa Catholic School (two cases)

The following child-care or early-years centres have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

London Children’s Connection: St Francis – Before and After School (one case)

Maitland Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

The health unit said at least 113 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care and early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The latest vaccination update was issued on Oct. 2.

At that time, 83.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 87.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Since Aug. 31, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 64.3 per cent of all cases (or 486 of 756 cases) and 65.6 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 21 of 32 hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 24.3 per cent of all cases (or 184 of 756 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 28.1 per cent of all hospitalizations (nine of 32) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, half involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, one involved someone who was partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 26, unchanged from the week of Sept. 19.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving holiday Monday and 390 on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 592,714.

The provincial government released two sets of data due to the holiday.

Of the 458 new cases recorded on Monday, the data showed 279 were unvaccinated people, 21 were partially vaccinated people, 125 were fully vaccinated people and for 30 people their vaccination status was unknown.

Of the 390 new cases recorded on Tuesday, the data showed 215 were unvaccinated people, 15 were partially vaccinated people, 130 were fully vaccinated people and for 30 people their vaccination status was unknown.

Monday and Tuesday’s case counts are among the lowest daily counts seen in several weeks with Tuesday’s being the lowest since mid-August. However, testing numbers were also lower than usual due to the holiday weekend.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 82.4 per cent of the eligible (12-plus) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.1 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) update as of Tuesday for the long weekend.

On Tuesday, SWPH reported:

4,435 total cases (an increase of 53)

87 active cases (an increase of Three)

4,261 resolved cases (an increase of 50)

87 deaths

1,300 variant of concern cases (an increase of 48, all Delta), with 770 Alpha, 476 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported on Oct. 5 and involved a 75-year-old Aylmer man.

Of the 87 active cases in the region, 44 were in Elgin County (including 13 in Aylmer, 12 in St. Thomas and 10 in Bayham) and 43 are in Oxford County (including 12 in Woodstock and eight each in Tillsonburg and Norwich Township).



Six people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the health unit said, with two cases in the ICU.

SWPH reported an active long-term care home outbreak declared Oct. 3 at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas, involving two resident cases and one staff case.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

As of Sept. 26, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 2.5 per cent, up from 1.2 per cent a week earlier.



As of Oct. 11, 81.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,233 cases (an increase of seven from Thursday)

44 active cases

2,124 recoveries (an increase of 13)

65 deaths

Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people were hospitalized with COVID-19. There was one active COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker.

HPPH is not reporting any active long-term care home, retirement home, hospital or school outbreaks. However, one community outbreak and one congregate living setting outbreak are active.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was two per cent as of the week of Sept. 19, up from 1.8 per cent the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 4, 78.7 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 83.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,005 cases (an increase of 11)

68 active cases (a decrease of 24)

3,867 resolved cases (an increase of 35)

70 deaths



As of Tuesday, a total of 581 variant of concern cases were confirmed, 12 new (all Delta). Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 134 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health on Tuesday.



LPH is reporting active outbreaks at two unidentified workplaces, declared on Oct. 3 and Oct 8 linked to four and two cases, respectively.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Sept. 26 was 3.7 per cent.

Among those aged 12 and older, 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

