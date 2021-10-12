Police urge caution after bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police and members of Alberta Fish and Wildlife were scouring an area of the city’s southwest Tuesday morning after reports of a bear and her cub being spotted in the area.

In a news release sent around 4:45 a.m., Calgary police said they received reports through the night of a bear and cub walking in yards along the western edge of the Cedarbrae and Oakridge communities, near the border of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

Officers from the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Fish and Wildfire could be seen in the area Tuesday morning with a bear trap. Fish and wildlife vehicles could also be seen driving through the treed areas.

Police are asking residents in the area to be cautious. People are asked to look out their windows before leaving their homes to ensure the animals are not in their path.

Officers were stationed at the entrance to South Glenmore Park, turning away people trying to enter.

Lorna Uniacke lives in the Oakridge neighbourhood and captured video of the bears around 4:15 a.m. The animals can be seen running through her yard in the 300 block of Oakhill Place.

Anyone who sees the bears should keep their distance and if possible, stay inside their home or vehicle.

More information on bear safety and what to do if you see a bear can be found online.

