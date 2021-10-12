Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Police urge caution after bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary: police' Bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary: police
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary police and members of Alberta Fish and Wildlife were scouring an area of the city's southwest Tuesday morning after reports that a bear and her cub were spotted in the area.

Calgary police and members of Alberta Fish and Wildlife were scouring an area of the city’s southwest Tuesday morning after reports of a bear and her cub being spotted in the area.

In a news release sent around 4:45 a.m., Calgary police said they received reports through the night of a bear and cub walking in yards along the western edge of the Cedarbrae and Oakridge communities, near the border of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

Read more: Bear cub euthanized after wandering onto Calgary-area ranch

Officers from the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Fish and Wildfire could be seen in the area Tuesday morning with a bear trap. Fish and wildlife vehicles could also be seen driving through the treed areas.

Police are asking residents in the area to be cautious. People are asked to look out their windows before leaving their homes to ensure the animals are not in their path.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were stationed at the entrance to South Glenmore Park, turning away people trying to enter.

Read more: Woman encounters black bear in southwest Calgary: ‘I thought my dog was going to be torn apart’

Lorna Uniacke lives in the Oakridge neighbourhood and captured video of the bears around 4:15 a.m. The animals can be seen running through her yard in the 300 block of Oakhill Place.

Click to play video: 'Bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary yard' Bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary yard
Bear and cub spotted in southwest Calgary yard

Anyone who sees the bears should keep their distance and if possible, stay inside their home or vehicle.

More information on bear safety and what to do if you see a bear can be found online.

12
Calgary police search the areas of Cedarbrae and Oakridge Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 after a bear and her cub were spotted. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search the areas of Cedarbrae and Oakridge Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 after a bear and her cub were spotted. Global News
22
Calgary police search the areas of Cedarbrae and Oakridge Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 after a bear and her cub were spotted. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search the areas of Cedarbrae and Oakridge Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 after a bear and her cub were spotted. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagAlberta fish and wildlife tagTsuut’ina Nation tagOakridge tagBears in Calgary tagcalgary bears tagCedarbrae tagCalgary bear cub tagOakridge bears tagCalgary bear and cub tagCedarbrae bears tagSouthwest Calgary bears tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers