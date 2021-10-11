Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent to stand trial, experts find

By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press
Posted October 11, 2021 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Colorado shooting: Police chief describes ‘haunting’ search for motive in deadly supermarket shooting' Colorado shooting: Police chief describes ‘haunting’ search for motive in deadly supermarket shooting
WATCH: Colorado shooting: Police chief describes 'haunting' search for motive in deadly supermarket shooting – Mar 26, 2021

State experts concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial but a judge granted prosecutors’ request for his mental health to be evaluated a second time, according to court filings released Monday.

The initial evaluation report was not released but, according to a filing by prosecutors, the experts provisionally diagnosed Ahmad Alissa, 22, with an unspecified mental health condition that “limit(s) his ability to meaningfully converse with others” and concluded that he is not currently able to assist his lawyers in defending him.

Read more: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect appears in court, to remain without bail

Alissa gave “superficial responses” to questions about hypothetical legal situations which indicate a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys,” according to excerpts from the report included in the prosecution’s motion last week for a second evaluation.

Story continues below advertisement

Competency involves both whether defendants can understand legal proceedings and whether they have the ability to work with their lawyers to defend them.

It’s a separate legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which hinges on whether someone’s mental health prevented them from knowing right from wrong when a crime was committed.

Click to play video: 'Gunman kills 10, including police officer, at Colorado supermarket' Gunman kills 10, including police officer, at Colorado supermarket
Gunman kills 10, including police officer, at Colorado supermarket – Mar 23, 2021

Court hearings are mostly put on hold when a judge finds that a defendant is incompetent but can resume if and when their condition improves, including through treatment.

While prosecutors said that the evaluators found that Alissa understood the legal process, his lawyers disputed that.

The defense, also citing the evaluation report in a filing, said Alissa was fixated on the possibility of the death penalty in the case even though that is not a possibility. Colorado ended the use of capital punishment last year. He also thought the judge, rather than a jury, would decide his fate, the defense said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 10 days before Colorado shooting, a local assault weapon ban was blocked in court

Judge Ingrid Bakke had ordered state’s mental health evaluation after Alissa’s attorneys questioned his competence based on an evaluation by their own expert.

Alissa faces multiple counts in the March shooting at a crowded King Soopers supermarket in Boulder. Ten people were killed, including a police officer, before police shot and wounded the gunman and escorted him from the scene.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the attack.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Boulder tagboulder shooting tagboulder colorado tagcolorado supermarket shooting tagBoulder Colorado Shooting tagColorado shooter tagking soopers tagking soopers shooting tagshooting in colorado tagColordao shooting tagKing Soopers Colorado tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers