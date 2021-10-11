Winnipeg man claiming to have witnessed massive street brawl charged

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon say a Winnipeg man is facing charges after phoning 911 multiple times early Monday morning to report “approximately 50 people fist fighting” along the side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

When officers caught up with the 31-year-old on the outskirts of the city, they say he was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway, and was believed to be impaired by drugs.

They also allege he became combative while being placed under arrest, and tried to flee the scene.

Police say he’ll be released from custody later in the day once sober, and will be appearing in court in December to face a charge of resisting arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Impaired driving charges are also pending the results of a blood test.