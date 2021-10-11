Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man claiming to have witnessed massive street brawl charged

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 2:37 pm
Police say a Winnipeg man is facing charges after phoning 911 multiple times early Monday morning to report "approximately 50 people fist fighting" along the side of the highway. View image in full screen
Police say a Winnipeg man is facing charges after phoning 911 multiple times early Monday morning to report "approximately 50 people fist fighting" along the side of the highway. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police in Brandon say a Winnipeg man is facing charges after phoning 911 multiple times early Monday morning to report “approximately 50 people fist fighting” along the side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

When officers caught up with the 31-year-old on the outskirts of the city, they say he was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway, and was believed to be impaired by drugs.

They also allege he became combative while being placed under arrest, and tried to flee the scene.

Read more: Brandon police bust cocaine trafficking ring, 11 people arrested

Police say he’ll be released from custody later in the day once sober, and will be appearing in court in December to face a charge of resisting arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Impaired driving charges are also pending the results of a blood test.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagwinnipeg tagDriving tagHighway 1 tagTrans-Canada Highway tagImpaired tagBrandon tagOfficers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers