Canada

Arson squad investigating after fire at Montreal motel

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 2:42 pm
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck was photographed at Montreal on May 31, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont. View image in full screen
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck was photographed at Montreal on May 31, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont. Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press

The arson squad is investigating a fire at a motel on Lajeunesse Street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Monday morning.

Heavy damages in suspected arson in Montreal North fire on Friday

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers reviewed surveillance video footage that showed an individual lighting the building on fire, shortly after 7 a.m.

While firefighters were able to quickly control the two-alarm blaze located near the intersection of Lajeunesse and Sauriol streets, Brabant said damage to the building was “considerable.”

West Island community rallies to help Dollard-des-Ormeaux fire victims
West Island community rallies to help Dollard-des-Ormeaux fire victims – Jun 7, 2021

There were no reports of injuries.

A perimetre was set up on Lajeunesse Street to allow for the investigation.

