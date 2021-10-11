Arson squad investigating after fire at Montreal motel

The arson squad is investigating a fire at a motel on Lajeunesse Street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Monday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers reviewed surveillance video footage that showed an individual lighting the building on fire, shortly after 7 a.m.
While firefighters were able to quickly control the two-alarm blaze located near the intersection of Lajeunesse and Sauriol streets, Brabant said damage to the building was “considerable.”
There were no reports of injuries.
A perimetre was set up on Lajeunesse Street to allow for the investigation.
