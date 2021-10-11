Arson squad investigating after fire at Montreal motel

Send this page to someone via email

The arson squad is investigating a fire at a motel on Lajeunesse Street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Monday morning.

Read more: Heavy damages in suspected arson in Montreal North fire on Friday

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers reviewed surveillance video footage that showed an individual lighting the building on fire, shortly after 7 a.m.

While firefighters were able to quickly control the two-alarm blaze located near the intersection of Lajeunesse and Sauriol streets, Brabant said damage to the building was “considerable.”

2:06 West Island community rallies to help Dollard-des-Ormeaux fire victims West Island community rallies to help Dollard-des-Ormeaux fire victims – Jun 7, 2021

There were no reports of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A perimetre was set up on Lajeunesse Street to allow for the investigation.