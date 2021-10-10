RCMP searching for armed and dangerous Steinbach man

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are on the lookout for a Steinbach man they’re describing as armed and dangerous, who is wanted on three outstanding warrants.

RCMP say officers attempted to arrest Jordan Friesen, 26, during a traffic stop on Main Street in Steinbach mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The situation deteriorated, however, when RCMP say Friesen assaulted one of the officers and fled the scene.

He’s facing charges including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, theft, and break and enter with intent.

Friesen is described as 5’8″ tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounties encourage the public not to approach him but to give them a call instead.

