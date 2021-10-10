Saint John elementary school damaged by weekend fire

Send this page to someone via email

School officials in Saint John are surveying the damage after a fire broke out at an elementary school Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to Glen Falls School on Princess Court at around 7:50 p.m.

Acting platoon chief Mark Arrand with the Saint John Fire Department said 20 firefighters responded.

“Fire crews made forcible entry into the school and were met with heavy, thick, black rolling smoke,” he said.

He said the fire appeared to be near the gym, and there was smoke everywhere.

Firefighters conducted a search and found no one inside the building.

Crews spent three hours on scene, both putting out the fire and ventilating the building.

In a notice to parents, Anglophone South School District superintendent, Zoë Watson, said the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The letter goes on to encourage parents to speak to their children who may feel distressed about the fire.