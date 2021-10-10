Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John elementary school damaged by weekend fire

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 10:37 am
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at Glen Falls School in Saint John on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at Glen Falls School in Saint John on Saturday night. Submitted

School officials in Saint John are surveying the damage after a fire broke out at an elementary school Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to Glen Falls School on Princess Court at around 7:50 p.m.

Acting platoon chief Mark Arrand with the Saint John Fire Department said 20 firefighters responded.

“Fire crews made forcible entry into the school and were met with heavy, thick, black rolling smoke,” he said.

Read more: How a small New Brunswick fire department reached out to FDNY after 9/11

He said the fire appeared to be near the gym, and there was smoke everywhere.

Firefighters conducted a search and found no one inside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews spent three hours on scene, both putting out the fire and ventilating the building.

In a notice to parents, Anglophone South School District superintendent, Zoë  Watson, said the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The letter goes on to encourage parents to speak to their children who may feel distressed about the fire.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSaint John tagSaint John Fire Department tagSchool Fire tagGlen Falls School tagGlen Falls School fire tagSaint John school fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers