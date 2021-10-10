Winnipeg watering hole serves hundreds of ‘pay what you can’ turkey dinners

Send this page to someone via email

Gathering around the table for Thanksgiving dinner this year has already become much more common than last. So much so that one popular Winnipeg watering hole has taken it upon themselves to prepare turkey dinners for hundreds of customers.

The Beer Can, located beside the Granite Curling Club, has put together a team of 75 volunteers and they’re responsible for cooking up to 400 meals.

“The idea is anyone in the community can come in and have some food, and pay what they think it was worth,” explained the venue’s co-owner, Brad Chute.

The dinner is being served throughout the evening on Saturday.

“People that maybe had a bad year because of COVID will maybe pay less or nothing, and the people that had a good year or are doing well can pay a little bit more,” Chute said.

The proceeds collected throughout the night are going towards the West Central Women’s Resource Centre, an organization that’s partnered with the Beer Can on various initiatives throughout the summer.

“I think magic happens when social service agencies and private business can come together to support our community,” said the centre’s executive director, Lorie English.

Many others are sharing that sentiment as the kitchen continues to bustle at the Beer Can for Thanksgiving.

“I’m a teacher now, but many years ago I worked in kitchens as a cook. It’s a lot of fun, it’s giving me a lot of nostalgia vibes,” said kitchen volunteer James Young.

Chute says his team is prepared to serve up to 400 meals thanks to donations from various Winnipeg restaurants and small businesses.

