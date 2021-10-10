Menu

Canada

Winnipeg watering hole serves hundreds of ‘pay what you can’ turkey dinners

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 10:30 am
Food being cooked in the kitchen at the Beer can on Saturday. View image in full screen
Food being cooked in the kitchen at the Beer can on Saturday. Will Ludwick / Global News

Gathering around the table for Thanksgiving dinner this year has already become much more common than last. So much so that one popular Winnipeg watering hole has taken it upon themselves to prepare turkey dinners for hundreds of customers.

The Beer Can, located beside the Granite Curling Club, has put together a team of 75 volunteers and they’re responsible for cooking up to 400 meals.

“The idea is anyone in the community can come in and have some food, and pay what they think it was worth,” explained the venue’s co-owner, Brad Chute.

Brad Chute, the Beer Can’s co-owner. View image in full screen
Brad Chute, the Beer Can’s co-owner.

The dinner is being served throughout the evening on Saturday.

“People that maybe had a bad year because of COVID will maybe pay less or nothing, and the people that had a good year or are doing well can pay a little bit more,” Chute said.

The proceeds collected throughout the night are going towards the West Central Women’s Resource Centre, an organization that’s partnered with the Beer Can on various initiatives throughout the summer.

“I think magic happens when social service agencies and private business can come together to support our community,” said the centre’s executive director, Lorie English.

Kitchen volunteer James Young busy at work. View image in full screen
Kitchen volunteer James Young busy at work. Will Ludwick / Global News

Many others are sharing that sentiment as the kitchen continues to bustle at the Beer Can for Thanksgiving.

“I’m a teacher now, but many years ago I worked in kitchens as a cook. It’s a lot of fun, it’s giving me a lot of nostalgia vibes,” said kitchen volunteer James Young.

Chute says his team is prepared to serve up to 400 meals thanks to donations from various Winnipeg restaurants and small businesses.

Click to play video: 'Popularity of catered Thanksgiving meals on the rise' Popularity of catered Thanksgiving meals on the rise
Popularity of catered Thanksgiving meals on the rise
