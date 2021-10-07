Popular Winnipeg venue to host ‘pay-what-you-can’ community Thanksgiving dinner

Send this page to someone via email

An outdoor Winnipeg venue, looking for ways to give back to the community, has teamed up with a local brewery to present a “pay-what-you-can” Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s been a great summer and that is all thanks to support from our community — staff, patrons and partners,” said Brad Chute, co-owner of the Beer Can.

“We’ve decided to host a Pay-What-You-Can Thanksgiving Dinner, with proceeds going to West Central Women’s Resource Centre and Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for those who might not otherwise be able to gather with family and friends to enjoy a good meal.”

The Beer Can, originally established as a mobile bar and concert venue beside the Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club on Main Street, moved to its current digs in the parking lot of the historic Granite Curling Club earlier this year.

The venue has teamed up with Good Neighbour Brewing for the Thanksgiving come-and-go dinner this Saturday, which will also feature side dishes provided by several other West Broadway eateries, including Hudson Bagels, The Tallest Poppy, and Stella’s Bakery.

“Thanksgiving and other holidays can feel extremely isolating for individuals who don’t have the luxury of having strong relationships with their families,” said Breda Vosters, Director of Grants & Information at Resource Assitance for Youth (RaY).

“This opportunity is meaningful both in terms of creating access to food and for creating a safe, welcoming space to engage non-discriminately with so many members of our shared community.”

In addition to donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from the meal, the Beer Can is also accepting donations of seasonally appropriate clothing for 1JustCity’s Layers of Love program.

