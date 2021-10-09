B.C. conservation officers on patrol this Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Plan on doing some hunting or fishing this Thanksgiving long weekend?

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says its members will be conducting road checks and patrols this weekend.

So don’t be surprised if company unexpectedly shows up.

“(Conservation Officers) are conducting road checks and patrols throughout B.C. to ensure our environment, fish and wildlife resources are protected, the COS said on social media.

The COS also reminded the public of the province’s RAPP (report all poachers and polluters) line and website.

For more about the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, visit their website.

