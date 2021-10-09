Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

B.C. conservation officers on patrol this Thanksgiving long weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 5:18 pm
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says its members will be conducting road checks and patrols this weekend. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

Plan on doing some hunting or fishing this Thanksgiving long weekend?

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says its members will be conducting road checks and patrols this weekend.

So don’t be surprised if company unexpectedly shows up.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Leave fawns where they are: B.C. Conservation Officer Service

“(Conservation Officers) are conducting road checks and patrols throughout B.C. to ensure our environment, fish and wildlife resources are protected, the COS said on social media.

The COS also reminded the public of the province’s RAPP (report all poachers and polluters) line and website.

For more about the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, visit their website.

B.C. man attacked by grizzly bear, escapes serious injury: Conservation Officer Service – May 7, 2021

 

