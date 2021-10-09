Winnipeg police searching for ‘persons of interest’ following armed robbery

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding two persons of interest following an armed robbery in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue.
According to police, a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect on Sept. 27.
Investigators later determined the suspect had been in the business with a woman prior to the robbery.
On Saturday, police released surveillance photos of the pair, and are asking anyone who may be able to help identify them to give officers a call.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
