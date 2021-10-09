Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police searching for ‘persons of interest’ following armed robbery

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 3:44 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding two persons of interest following an armed robbery in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding two persons of interest following an armed robbery in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding two persons of interest following an armed robbery in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue.

According to police, a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect on Sept. 27.

Investigators later determined the suspect had been in the business with a woman prior to the robbery.

Read more: Winnipeg police look for ‘persons of interest’ in violent robbery

On Saturday, police released surveillance photos of the pair, and are asking anyone who may be able to help identify them to give officers a call.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagwinnipeg tagRobbery tagArmed Robbery tagWinnipeg Police Service tagSuspect tagFirearm tagGun tagpersons of interest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers