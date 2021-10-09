Driver of a vehicle shot in Laval

Send this page to someone via email

LAVAL, Qc _ A 25-year-old man was shot and injured Friday night while inside a vehicle in Laval.

According to information gathered by the Service de police de Laval (SPL), the victim was driving a vehicle on Montée Monette in a southerly direction, in the Vimont district, when shots were fired in his direction.

“Once arrived at the intersection of Boulevard Ivan-Pavlov, a second vehicle arrived at its height and one or the occupants of the vehicle would have fired,” said SPL spokeswoman Geneviève Major.

The police do not know how many bullets were fired at the man and his vehicle.

The victim was injured in the “upper body” and transported to a hospital, but his life is not in danger according to the police.

An investigation is underway to try to determine the circumstances of this armed attack.