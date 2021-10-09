2 teens arrested after weapons call at school in southwestern Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been arrested after a weapons call at a school in Shelburne, N.S.

In a release, the RCMP said officers with the Shelburne detachment responded at around 12:35 p.m. Friday to a report of two youths in a vehicle waving a firearm near a school on Woodlawn Drive.

Members of the Shelburne detachment, along with officers from the Shelburne street crime enforcement unit and the Barrington RCMP, responded immediately and began looking for suspects.

“A short time later, police arrested two youths, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old from Shelburne County, without incident,” the release said.

“Police located the replica firearm that was used in the incident and seized eight additional replica firearms.”

The release said nobody was injured in the incident. The teenagers are scheduled to appear in Shelburne Youth Court on Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation continues.

