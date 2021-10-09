Menu

Canada

2 teens arrested after weapons call at school in southwestern Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Former employees of Nova Scotia doggy day care coming forward with animal abuse allegations' Former employees of Nova Scotia doggy day care coming forward with animal abuse allegations
Former employees of Nova Scotia doggy day care coming forward with animal abuse allegations

Two teenagers have been arrested after a weapons call at a school in Shelburne, N.S.

In a release, the RCMP said officers with the Shelburne detachment responded at around 12:35 p.m. Friday to a report of two youths in a vehicle waving a firearm near a school on Woodlawn Drive.

Members of the Shelburne detachment, along with officers from the Shelburne street crime enforcement unit and the Barrington RCMP, responded immediately and began looking for suspects.

Read more: 2 people dead after house fire in Cape Breton, 1 woman seriously injured

“A short time later, police arrested two youths, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old from Shelburne County, without incident,” the release said.

“Police located the replica firearm that was used in the incident and seized eight additional replica firearms.”

Story continues below advertisement

The release said nobody was injured in the incident. The teenagers are scheduled to appear in Shelburne Youth Court on Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill' Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill
Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill – Feb 22, 2021
