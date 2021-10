Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the city’s downtown core Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Wellington Street West and University Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a victim was taken by paramedics to hospital. Officers confirmed the driver fled the scene.

The intersection is closed due to the investigation.

COLLISION:

Wellington St W & University Ave

– reports of a pedestrian struck, driver fled

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics taking patient to hospital with serious injuries

– officers confirmed driver has fled the scene

ROAD CLOSURE: intersection closed

– expect delays#GO1936756

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 8, 2021

Advertisement