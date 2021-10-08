Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing since Wednesday from East York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for an 80-year-old man who went for a drive Wednesday evening and never returned to his East York home.

Gus Kastoris was last seen driving away in his 2006 Honda CRV Wednesday at around 5 p.m. in the Vicora and Pavane linkways area. The licence plate is ALZE 273.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety.

His daughter, Gina Kastoris, told Global News her father told her mom he was just going to go for a drive because he hadn’t been driving.

“He went and he didn’t come home,” Gina said on Friday.

Gina said Gus is in the early stages of Dementia and that he usually isn’t allowed to drive.

She said her father left at 4:50 p.m. and went straight down Wynford Drive but that no one has seen him since.

He is described as five-foot-five with a thin build, and grey hair that is balding. His daughter said he speaks English.

Gus Kastoris was last seen driving in East York on Wednesday evening. Kastoris family