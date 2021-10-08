Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario court declines to set out sentencing framework for mitigation of anti-Black racism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 3:59 pm
The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on April 8, 2019. A law that bars a judge from imposing a conditional sentence for certain offences was struck down as unconstitutional on Friday in a decision likely to find its way to the country's top court. In a 2-1 ruling, the Ontario Court of Appeal found the provisions of the Criminal Code run afoul of the charter because of their impact on Indigenous offenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. View image in full screen
The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on April 8, 2019. A law that bars a judge from imposing a conditional sentence for certain offences was struck down as unconstitutional on Friday in a decision likely to find its way to the country's top court. In a 2-1 ruling, the Ontario Court of Appeal found the provisions of the Criminal Code run afoul of the charter because of their impact on Indigenous offenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court says anti-Black racism must be confronted, mitigated and erased, but it has declined to set out a framework for taking it into account in sentencing.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario was asked to contemplate the issue in the appeal over the sentence for a 26-year-old man for carrying a loaded firearm.

Kevin Morris was sentenced to 15 months, but the Crown appealed, saying it was “manifestly unfit.”

The sentencing judge had taken into account the disadvantages and systemic anti-Black racism Morris had faced growing up in Toronto.

Read more: Combating anti-Black racism will ‘take more than a village,’ Toronto Black youth say

Some intervenors in the appeal, including the Black Legal Action Centre, called for a standardized framework for sentencing Black people.

Story continues below advertisement

The Appeal Court says in its decision today that courts should give a “generous gateway” for admitting evidence about the effect of anti-Black racism on an offender, but the specific sentencing framework for Indigenous offenders does not apply to Black offenders.

The court increased Morris’ sentence to two years less a day, but stayed the sentence, meaning he won’t have to serve more time in jail

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario Court of Appeal tagOntario court tagOntario racism tagKevin Morris tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers