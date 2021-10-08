COVID-19: Peterborough restaurant charged for failing to comply with proof-of-vaccination checks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has issued its first charges against a business for non-compliance with the provincial COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination rules.

The regional health unit says on Friday it charged Peterburgers at 25 George St. North under the Reopening Ontario Act for failing to comply with proof-of-vaccination checks which went into effect across the province on Sept. 22.

Health officials say the restaurant was made aware of compliance issues several times prior to several charges being laid on Friday. The health unit says it began with an education component with the eatery’s operator on Sept. 24.

A written warning was then issued on Sept. 28 and delivered in-person by public health inspectors and “discussed with the owners” as well as being provided via email.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says on Oct. 1, the owners of the restaurant “confirmed their intent” to comply during a follow-up inspection.

However, Julie Ingram, manager of environmental health, says the investigation continued this week due to “ongoing public concern” and the receipt of additional complaints about compliance.

“While we were hopeful that the business would comply, continued investigation this week confirmed ongoing non-compliance by the establishment,” she said. “As a result, three charges were issued to the owner of the establishment on Friday, Oct. 8.”

Ingram says the charges — each with an $880 fine — include:

failing to confirm proof of vaccination and identification of indoor diners.

failing to ensure the use of masking and face coverings in the indoor area.

Failing to collect contact information for patrons remaining at the premises to dine.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Peterburgers for comment.

The health unit says it will continue to monitor the business and the situation and additional enforcement action will be taken, if necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“Indoor dining is well-known by this point to be a high-risk activity for spreading COVID-19,” stated Donna Churipuy, director of public health programs and incident commander for the local COVID-19 emergency response. “That is why limiting it to vaccinated patrons along with other public health measures is critical so these businesses can remain open safely.

“Peterborough Public Health is prepared to enforce proof-of-vaccination requirements and all other public health measures so that local residents are protected, and sincerely thanks the majority of establishments in our area who are abiding by these measures to keep our community safe.”

“We are all in this together. The more everyone follows all public health measures, the sooner we can control the spread of COVID-19 and avoid another lockdown, a goal we all have,” she added.

“Unvaccinated residents are becoming the reservoirs for this virus, and until we reach 90 per cent immunity levels, we will need policies like proof-of-vaccination certificates to limit the chain of transmission in the community.”

All enforcement actions related to the Reopening Ontario Act will be posted on the health unit’s website. Complaints relating to non-compliance with proof-of-vaccination requirements or other COVID-19 public health measures can be made online by visiting the “Reporting Complaints” section of its website.

As of Thursday evening, the health unit reported 32 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement