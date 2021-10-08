Gas leak detected at site of Wheatley Ont. gas explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a month and a half after a gas explosion rocked the Wheatley Ont., downtown core, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is reporting a gas leak at the same location.

Just after 4 a.m. Friday morning, the municipality said monitoring equipment at 15 Erie St. N., in Wheatley detected hydrogen sulphide gas.

A leak in the same area resulted in an explosion on Aug. 26 that damaged several buildings and injured at least 20 people.

With gas still being detected at the site, the Chatham-Kent Fire Service and the provincial hazmat team have sent samples of the gas to a lab in Windsor Ont.

Following the latest discovery, a number of officials were on scene Friday, including the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks, and Chatham-Kent technical staff.

Officials are continuing to monitor the area around the evacuation zone and say the situation does not currently warrant any change to the evacuation area that was put in place after the first explosion.

Following the August explosion, the Ontario government announced $2 million in funding to go towards the recovery effort.

The funding will help businesses affected by the blast reopen and families affected cover certain costs.

–With files from Matthew Trevithick