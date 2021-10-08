Toronto cop accused of sexually assaulting woman after she filed domestic report

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer is accused of going to a woman’s home a day after she filed a domestic report and sexually assaulting her.

The allegations against Const. Conal Quinn are laid out in a notice of hearing for the Toronto police tribunal, where he faces a disciplinary charge under the Police Services Act.

The notice alleges Quinn interacted with the complainant on March 20 when she called police to report a domestic-related threat.

It alleges he then went to the complainant’s home the next day while on duty and sexually assaulted her.

The notice says Quinn was later criminally charged with sexual assault in connection with the incident.

The officer, who is currently suspended with pay, has not yet entered a plea before the tribunal.

Ontario’s police watchdog announced the criminal charges against Quinn — which also include one count of breach of trust by an official — in April but gave no details on the allegations against him, saying the case is now before the courts.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court or at the police tribunal, and a police spokesperson said the disciplinary proceedings will be on hold until the criminal case is resolved.