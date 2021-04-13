Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, SIU says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2021 2:55 pm
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says a Toronto officer has been charged with sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted by Toronto police last month about a complaint regarding an alleged sexual assault on March 21.

The agency says Const. Conal Quinn is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after police-involved shooting in downtown Toronto, SIU investigating

It says Quinn is set to appear in court on May 7.

The agency says it will make no further comment on the investigation since the matter is now before the courts.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'Former doctor, church leader charged with sexual assault' Former doctor, church leader charged with sexual assault
Former doctor, church leader charged with sexual assault – Mar 19, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimeSIUtoronto police serviceSpecial Investigations UnitToronto Officer Charged

