2 in custody as Winnipeg cops seize cocaine, ‘zombie chainsaw’ shotgun

Two Winnipeggers are facing a laundry list of drug and weapons charges after a drug trafficking investigation led to their arrests.

Police said they began an investigation into a condo unit on Quail Ridge Road in August. In October, the residents of the unit were evicted and the locks changed.

On Thursday morning, police were called to the unit with a report of a break-in, where they found two suspects and took them into custody.

A search of the unit turned up $750 in cocaine and drug packaging materials, while a search of the suspects’ vehicle, police said, led to the seizure of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with a “zombie chainsaw” addition, as well as various types of ammo.

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter with intent, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

