Humane society’s Vets in Training program returns to Kitchener, Stratford

After being affected for two years by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth Humane Society (HSKWSP) is bringing back the Vets in Training program.

The group says those in the program will be able to participate for the first time since 2019 this winter.

“Vets in Training is the most popular youth program at our humane society,” community programs managers Kathleen McCaughey said in a release.

“Even when it was only offered online, the spots filled up pretty quickly. Now that it’s offered in person, the veterinary staff running the program will be able to be more hands on with the participants, as they practice the skills they learn during the program.”

The program allows youths aged seven and up to learn what veterinarians do as they also explore topics such as animal behaviour and anatomy. The youngsters will even have the opportunity to perform basic physical exams.

Separate five-week programs are being offered for those in three age categories: seven to 10, 10 to 14, and 14-plus.

It comes with a price tag of $250 with options being available in both Stratford and Kitchener.