Woman seriously injured in 7-vehicle crash in Guelph, police say

Guelph police say a woman suffered serious injuries after a crash involving seven vehicles that happened Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Victoria and York roads at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Police said a northbound SUV had collided with two vehicles before hitting a Mazda stopped near the intersection. The Mazda then collided with a number of other vehicles.
A 46-year-old woman driving the Mazda was transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton. Police said her injuries, though serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be treated.
Victoria Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Police did not comment on any charges but said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.
