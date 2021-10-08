Regina police require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from employees

Providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 rapid test result has been mandatory for Regina Police Service (RPS) employees since Oct. 4.

In a statement from the police service on Thursday, nearly 90 per cent of RPS civilian and sworn employees have been fully vaccinated.

According to RPS, the percentage of the service’s workers who are fully vaccinated is significantly higher than the percentage of Saskatchewan’s fully vaccinated population.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regina Police Service has been fully engaged in employing strategies to best protect the health and safety of our employees and members of the public who enter our building, or with whom we have direct contact in the community,” the service said in a statement.

“The day-to-day strategies have been modified over the course of the past 18 months, dependent on factors such as the emergency health orders, but the commitment to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our workplace, and the community we serve, has been consistent.”

A spokesperson from RPS said the decision for proof of vaccination and rapid testing among employees was made by their executive team after consulting with the Regina Police Association.

Chief of Police Evan Bray and the executive team were also in close talks with other municipal police services in the province and members of the Saskatchewan Association of Chief of Police to remain consistent with other police agencies.

“Extensive legal consultation was part of this process to ensure compliance with the law and conformity with other employers across the province,” added a Regina police spokesperson.

RPS said it continues to strongly encourage all employees, contractors and members of the community to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are able to.