Smoky conditions from Sask. fires mean air quality statement for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for southern Manitoba on Friday morning, as smoke blowing east from Saskatchewan wildfires is affecting large areas of the province.

The smoke, from wildfires north of Hudson Bay, Sask., is impacting southern, central, and western Manitoba as the northerly wind behind an advancing cold front is blowing the smoke into Manitoba.

Environment Canada said people may experience throat irritation, headaches, coughing, and other symptoms as a result of the smoke, and that children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases are particularly at risk.

Manitobans in affected areas are asked to limit their outdoor and physically strenuous activity, and turn off furnaces and air conditioners that may draw the smoke indoors.

