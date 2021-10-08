Menu

Smoky conditions from Sask. fires mean air quality statement for southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 10:49 am
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for a portion of Manitoba due to smoky conditions caused by forest fires. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for a portion of Manitoba due to smoky conditions caused by forest fires. Global News / File

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for southern Manitoba on Friday morning, as smoke blowing east from Saskatchewan wildfires is affecting large areas of the province.

The smoke, from wildfires north of Hudson Bay, Sask., is impacting southern, central, and western Manitoba as the northerly wind behind an advancing cold front is blowing the smoke into Manitoba.

Read more: Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg

Environment Canada said people may experience throat irritation, headaches, coughing, and other symptoms as a result of the smoke, and that children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases are particularly at risk.

Manitobans in affected areas are asked to limit their outdoor and physically strenuous activity, and turn off furnaces and air conditioners that may draw the smoke indoors.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke' Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke
Manitoba First Nation sending some residents to Winnipeg due to wildfires, smoke – Aug 4, 2021
