Quebec records 5 more deaths, 643 new cases attributed to COVID-19

In Quebec, health officials reported 643 new cases and the deaths of five more people due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus rose by five to 302. This comes after 32 patients were admitted while 27 were discharged.

This includes 86 people in intensive care units, which is a drop of two compared with the previous day.

Over the course of the immunization rollout, the province has given more than 12.9 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 16,094 doses in the past 24-hour period.

The latest screening data shows 32,393 tests were given Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 414,573 cases and 11,410 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the virus topped 398,000.