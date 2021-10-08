Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec records 5 more deaths, 643 new cases attributed to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Calls grow for Quebec to push back mandatory vaccine deadline for health workers' Calls grow for Quebec to push back mandatory vaccine deadline for health workers
As the Oct. 15 deadline looms for health-care workers in Quebec to be vaccinated, some politicians and unions are asking the provincial government for more time. Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains.

In Quebec, health officials reported 643 new cases and the deaths of five more people due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus rose by five to 302. This comes after 32 patients were admitted while 27 were discharged.

This includes 86 people in intensive care units, which is a drop of two compared with the previous day.

Read more: COVID-19 surges shows continued need for protective measures: doctors

Over the course of the immunization rollout, the province has given more than 12.9 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 16,094 doses in the past 24-hour period.

The latest screening data shows 32,393 tests were given Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 414,573 cases and 11,410 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the virus topped 398,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers