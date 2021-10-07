Another rare orange lobster found in an Ontario grocery store heading to Toronto aquarium

Send this page to someone via email

Another rare orange lobster has been found in an Ontario grocery store and will be heading to a new home at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto.

Paul Wyke, a spokesperson for Sobeys, said in an email to Global News that the lobster was found in a Kincardine, Ont. store.

Wyke said the “unique-looking lobster” was found in a regular shipment from an Atlantic seafood supplier last month.

“The lobster naturally started to generate a lot of attention and interest,” he said.

“After some research, the team learned that it is in fact a rare lobster and we’ve worked with Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto to transport the lobster to the aquarium to its new permanent home in Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Ripley’s said Sobeys reached out to them and they are currently working to organize a pickup, but don’t yet have a specific date.

Just recently, headlines were made after an orange lobster was discovered in an Ajax, Ont., store.

That lobster, named “Pinchy” by staff, also got a new home at Ripley’s.

Kevin McAvoy, the head of husbandry at the aquarium, told Global News at the time that orange lobsters are extremely rare, with the odds of finding one often stated to be roughly one in 30 million.

— with files from Albert Delitala

This rare orange lobster was found in a Kincardine, Ont., store. Sobeys