RCMP identify driver, occupants in fatal Nova Scotia hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP believe they have identified the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Cape Breton over the weekend, and are asking the community not to spread “rumours or misinformation” about the case.

Police were initially called at 8 a.m. on Oct. 2 to Hwy. 19 in Judique, N.S. — in Inverness County — where a man was found dead on the side of the road.

RCMP said at the time that the victim, a 45-year-old Inverness County man, had been hit by a vehicle.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they have identified the driver and occupants involved — “all of whom are cooperating with the investigation.”

“We respectfully ask that the community refrains from spreading rumours or misinformation out of respect for the victim’s family,” RCMP said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“These types of investigations are complex and require time for investigators to gather corroborated and factual information, along with supporting evidence, before a determination can be made on how the collision occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.