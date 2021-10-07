Thanksgiving 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m. Following Thanksgiving will be a double garbage week which will occur from Oct. 11-15 in Kitchener and the townships, and from Oct. 18-22 in Cambridge and Waterloo.

Story continues below advertisement

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-offs.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

The following are closed in Cambridge:

McDougall Cottage

Fashion History Museum

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All arenas and libraries

All community centres are closed Sunday and Monday

City hall

0:56 Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on holiday Monday

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The following are open in Kitchener:

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

The Aud and arenas will be open for pre-booked rentals

Budd Park indoor facility is open all weekend for pre-booked rentals only

The following are closed in Kitchener:

Kitchener Market

Cameron Heights and Forest Heights pools will close Monday while Breithaupt Centre and Lyle Hallman pools will close Sunday and Monday.

All libraries and community centres

All Kitchener Public Library locations

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Homer Watson House & Gallery

Joseph Schneider Haus

THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Waterloo:

RIM Park will open after 4 p.m. for scheduled rentals

The following are closed in Waterloo:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building

Moses Springer (building)

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404 (closed all weekend)

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre

WRMC