Thanksgiving 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
Grand River Transit and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.
GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m. Following Thanksgiving will be a double garbage week which will occur from Oct. 11-15 in Kitchener and the townships, and from Oct. 18-22 in Cambridge and Waterloo.
Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-offs.
All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.
All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.
What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving
The following are closed in Cambridge:
- McDougall Cottage
- Fashion History Museum
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- All arenas and libraries
- All community centres are closed Sunday and Monday
- City hall
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on holiday Monday
City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.
The following are open in Kitchener:
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- The Aud and arenas will be open for pre-booked rentals
- Budd Park indoor facility is open all weekend for pre-booked rentals only
The following are closed in Kitchener:
- Kitchener Market
- Cameron Heights and Forest Heights pools will close Monday while Breithaupt Centre and Lyle Hallman pools will close Sunday and Monday.
- All libraries and community centres
- All Kitchener Public Library locations
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
- Homer Watson House & Gallery
- Joseph Schneider Haus
- THEMUSEUM
What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving
The following are open in Waterloo:
- RIM Park will open after 4 p.m. for scheduled rentals
The following are closed in Waterloo:
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building
- Moses Springer (building)
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
- Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404 (closed all weekend)
- Waterloo City Hall
- Waterloo Service Centre
- WRMC
