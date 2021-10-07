Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Change up your Thanksgiving feast with non-traditional sides' Change up your Thanksgiving feast with non-traditional sides
WATCH: Change up your Thanksgiving feast with non-traditional sides

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Read more: Unvaccinated relatives? Here are the risks around the Thanksgiving table

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m. Following Thanksgiving will be a double garbage week which will occur from Oct. 11-15 in Kitchener and the townships, and from Oct. 18-22 in Cambridge and Waterloo.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-offs.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

The following are closed in Cambridge:

  • McDougall Cottage
  • Fashion History Museum
  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • All arenas and libraries
  • All community centres are closed Sunday and Monday
  • City hall
Click to play video: 'Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table' Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table
Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on holiday Monday

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following are open in Kitchener:

  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
  • The Aud and arenas will be open for pre-booked rentals
  • Budd Park indoor facility is open all weekend for pre-booked rentals only

The following are closed in Kitchener:

  • Kitchener Market
  • Cameron Heights and Forest Heights pools will close Monday while Breithaupt Centre and Lyle Hallman pools will close Sunday and Monday.
  • All libraries and community centres
  • All Kitchener Public Library locations
  • Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
  • Homer Watson House & Gallery
  • Joseph Schneider Haus
  • THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Waterloo:

  • RIM Park will open after 4 p.m. for scheduled rentals

The following are closed in Waterloo:

  • Albert McCormick Community Centre
  • Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building
  • Moses Springer (building)
  • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
  • Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404 (closed all weekend)
  • Waterloo City Hall
  • Waterloo Service Centre
  • WRMC
