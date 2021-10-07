Quebec Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers allegedly abducted in Sutton

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for two missing toddlers from Sutton on Thursday afternoon.

Chase and Mayden Champigny, who are aged 3 and 1 respectively, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday.

Sutton is located about 110 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Chase Champigny is described as a 45-pound toddler with dark hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide a description for Mayden Champigny.

Police say they are searching for 33-year-old Maryse Desmarais. She is driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse that is black. The license plate number is E35 SSW.

Maryse Desmarais, 33, is sought by police.

Investigators say they believe the suspect could be heading to eastern Quebec.

Anyone who has information or has seen the suspect is asked to call 911.