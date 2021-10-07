Menu

Crime

Man charged with assaulting police officers in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 12:25 pm
A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after being accused of spitting at an officer and resisting arrest on Oct. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after being accused of spitting at an officer and resisting arrest on Oct. 6, 2021. Global News

A 45-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing five charges after a police officer was kicked and another was spat on during two separate altercations on Wednesday night.

Investigators say the incidents happened just after 8:30 p.m. in an area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road during a possible impaired driver stop.

Police say a man, who was not connected with the traffic stop, approached the officer and began recording video on a mobile phone while yelling and swearing.

After being warned about obstructing an investigation, the man spat in the officer’s face.

Police say he kicked another officer in the chest moments later during an arrest at a nearby plaza amid a struggle to place him in a police cruiser.

Charges include obstructing an officer and two counts of assaulting an officer.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to Niagara police.

