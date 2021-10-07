Toronto community saddened after beloved iconic tree cut down without explanation

A Toronto community is heartbroken after it noticed an iconic tree was cut down without explanation in late September.

The Don Valley Tree nicknamed “Cricket” and “The Tree” was located in E.T. Seton Park, at the bottom of the park entrance road off Thorncliffe Park Drive.

According to a petition created to get it replanted, the tree was not just a tree to residents.

“Besides providing a beautiful sight and shade on hot days, it formed a special meet up place for many communities including mountain bikers, trail runners, hikers, dog walker and families,” the petition wrote.

“This is where folks from all directions (literally and figuratively) came together to connect, share stories, laugh, rest and catch our breath before continuing our path into the valley.”

Our hearts are bleeding. The city has gone too far this time.

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation (PFR) told Global News it is undertaking a “capital construction project to improve and enhance the driveway to Thorncliffe Park Boulevard and the pathway through E.T. Seton Park.”

They went on to say the team found safety issues at the fork at the bottom of the driveway and began to discuss different options to improve on them, which included the potential need to cut down several trees.

However, the City said while it was looking to hire a private arborist to “look into the vegetation management,” the contractor already working the project moved ahead and cut down two trees on Sept. 29.

“No permits were issued by Urban Forestry for the removal and PFR staff did not expect these trees to be removed at this point in the project’s timelines.”

An investigation is underway into the removal of the trees and the Urban Forestry’s Compliance and Enforcement unit will look into possible tree replacement to “compensate for the loss of the trees.”

As of Thursday morning, there were over 593 signatures on the petition. Several comments were left expressing sadness and concern.

One commentator called the trees “symbolic” and said he was “deeply saddened.”

While another wrote, “For the short time I’ve been mountain biking, this tree brought me many memories. I have even climbed this tree, and now it’s gone.”

“I am heartbroken that cricket tree was removed without reason,” wrote another. “For over twenty years, when I ride my bike in the Don I have said to my friends, ‘See you at cricket tree.’ Now the landscape is empty and ugly, and for what reason?

“Cricket tree also provided shelter for numerous animals and insects over the years, and at one point there had been a bee hive hanging there. Why was this done? Why did you take our tree away?”