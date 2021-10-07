SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19 vaccine for kids: Pfizer asks U.S. FDA for emergency approval

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 7, 2021 8:34 am
Click to play video: 'Health Canada awaiting clinical trial data for Pfizer kids COVID-19 vaccine' Health Canada awaiting clinical trial data for Pfizer kids COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Health Canada awaiting clinical trial data for Pfizer kids COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech said on Thursday they had asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from five to 11, Pfizer said in a post on Twitter.

“We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12,” the company said.

“We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat.”

Pfizer has yet to make a full submission to Health Canada, but has sent in initial trial data to the Canadian regulator.

The company has previously said it hopes to make a full submission by mid-October.

Read more: Pfizer sends initial kids’ COVID-19 vaccine trial data to Health Canada

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

— With files from Global News.

© 2021 Reuters
