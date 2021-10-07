COVID-19 vaccine for kids: Pfizer asks U.S. FDA for emergency approval

Send this page to someone via email

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech said on Thursday they had asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from five to 11, Pfizer said in a post on Twitter.

“We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12,” the company said.

“We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat.”

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

Pfizer has yet to make a full submission to Health Canada, but has sent in initial trial data to the Canadian regulator.

The company has previously said it hopes to make a full submission by mid-October.

