Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Fog results in some school bus cancellations in London, Ont. region

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2021 7:58 am
File photo. School bus.
File photo. School bus. File Photo / Global News

Those in London, Ont., region, as well as areas further north and east, are waking up to fog on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant as well as some areas north and east of those counties.

Read more: City of London responds to flooding amid record-breaking rainfall

The fog has resulted in the cancellation of many school bus routes for the morning only.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services says all of its bus routes are cancelled Thursday morning in Oxford County, while routes for select schools in Middlesex and Elgin counties are also cancelled.

A full list of cancellations can be found on Southwestern Ontario STS’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagMiddlesex County tagElgin County tagOxford County tagFog tagFog Advisory tagSouthwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services tagsouthwestern on sts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers