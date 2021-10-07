Fog results in some school bus cancellations in London, Ont. region

Those in London, Ont., region, as well as areas further north and east, are waking up to fog on Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant as well as some areas north and east of those counties.
The fog has resulted in the cancellation of many school bus routes for the morning only.
Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services says all of its bus routes are cancelled Thursday morning in Oxford County, while routes for select schools in Middlesex and Elgin counties are also cancelled.
A full list of cancellations can be found on Southwestern Ontario STS’s website.
