Crime

QMJHL suspends two Tigres players indefinitely following sexual assault charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 8:58 pm
Two players with the Victoria Tigres in the QMJHL were suspended after they were charged with sex-related crimes. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Two players with the Victoria Tigres in the QMJHL were suspended after they were charged with sex-related crimes. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. File Photo/Getty

Two Victoriaville Tigres players have been indefinitely suspended by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after police formally charged the pair with sexual assault earlier this week.

Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano, both 19, appeared in court in Quebec City on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Two QMJHL players from Victoriaville Tigres charged with sexual assault

They have both been charged with sexual assault and filming what happened and Daigle also faces two charges of sharing the images.

The sexual assault charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred after the team won the QMJHL title on June 6.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens launch ‘consent and respect’ action plan after controversial draft pick

Story continues below advertisement

The QMJHL’s commissioner’s office says the suspensions came a day after Daigle and Siciliano’s court appearance because it needed to acquaint itself with the charges.

The league says it’s taking the charges “very seriously” and that they “feel great sympathy for the victims of physical and sexual violence.”

The Tigres said on Tuesday that they will not provide any further comment until the investigation is completed.

Click to play video: 'QMJHL stares down another turbulent season' QMJHL stares down another turbulent season
QMJHL stares down another turbulent season – Sep 24, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
