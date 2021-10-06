Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Brave. Thoughtful. Talented. Inspiring’: Montreal neuroscientist dead at 43

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Dying Concordia neuroscientist building lasting legacy' Dying Concordia neuroscientist building lasting legacy
WATCH: A neuroscience professor at Concordia University, in the end-stages of ovarian cancer, is using the precious time she has left to inspire others and build a lasting legacy. Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports – Sep 24, 2021

A Montreal professor who spent her final weeks paving the way for others as she faced end-stage cancer has died.

“Brave. Thoughtful. Talented. Inspiring. Nadia Chaudhri — a Concordia professor, neuroscientist, mother and wife — will be remembered as much for how she lived to how she fearlessly shared her final days on Twitter and with media,” a post published on Concordia University’s website reads.

Read more: Montreal neuroscientist raising funds, inspiring thousands from palliative care bed

Chaudhri, 43, passed away on Oct. 5, more than a year after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

From her palliative care bed at the McGill University Health Centre, Chaudhri raised funds for a scholarship in her name to support minority and historically marginalized students in neuroscience.

Story continues below advertisement

She also gained legions of followers on Twitter where she chronicled her journey with a terminal diagnosis, sharing not only moments of vulnerability, but also of great strength and joy.

Click to play video: 'Montreal neuroscientist seeks to empower future students as she battles ovarian cancer' Montreal neuroscientist seeks to empower future students as she battles ovarian cancer
Montreal neuroscientist seeks to empower future students as she battles ovarian cancer – Jul 1, 2021

Chaudhri used her large social media following as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of ovarian cancer and the importance of advocating for yourself, as well as the need for more research.

Chaudhri leaves behind her husband and six-year-old boy — whom she referred to lovingly as her ‘sun and moon’ — as well as numerous colleagues, friends and thousands of strangers on Twitter whose lives she touched.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Concordia University tagOvarian Cancer tagNeuroscience tagDr. Nadia Chaudhri tagNadia Chaudhri Wingspan award tagChaudhri obit tagChaurdhri death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers