Pink engine doing more than helping fight fires in Saskatoon

A specially-wrapped fire truck is not only responding to calls in Saskatoon, it’s raising awareness for a good cause.

Engine 13 is sporting pink for all of October for breast cancer awareness month.

“Breast cancer research is an initiative we’ve supported for many years,” said Saskatoon Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Ralston.

“Our fire department is honoured to show our support to those who have been affected by breast cancer.”

The pink-wrapped engine is a collaboration between the fire department, the Saskatoon Firefighters Union IAFF 80 and Cowan Imaging Group.

Saskatoon firefighter Jay Protz said the truck not only symbolizes the fight against fires, but also against cancer.

“It’s surprising how many people comment there’s a big pink fire truck driving around. It’s fantastic and it’s in support of breast health,” said Protz, who is also an IAFF 80 representative.

“We’ve been trying to do this for the last five years and get the word out that, you know, this is important and it’s an important cause to us.”

The engine can be spotted at various locations around the city when it is not in commission.

People are being encouraged to make a donation to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

All funds stay in the province and will be used for early detection and treatment, health promotion, patient care and research.

