Crime

Man accused in Trudeau gravel-throwing incident returns to court on Nov. 10

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 6, 2021 3:38 pm
RCMP security detail put their hands up to protect Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from rocks as protesters shout and throw gravel while leaving a campaign stop at a local microbrewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP security detail put their hands up to protect Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from rocks as protesters shout and throw gravel while leaving a campaign stop at a local microbrewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

The St. Thomas, Ont., man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., made a brief court appearance on Wednesday before having the case held over for five weeks.

The case surrounds a campaign stop that Trudeau made during the latest federal election at the London Brewing Co-operative, a microbrewery in the city’s Old East Village neighbourhood.

Police say at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, gravel was thrown at Trudeau as he was boarding his campaign bus. He was not injured during the incident.

Read more: Former PPC London riding president arrested for Trudeau gravel-throwing incident

Days later, London police announced they had charged Shane Marshall, 25, with one count of assault with a weapon.

Marshall was the president of the People’s Party of Canada riding association in Elgin—Middlesex—London, but was removed from his position after allegations emerged of his involvement in the gravel-throwing incident.

On Wednesday, Marshall called in for a virtual appearance in a London courthouse, marking his second court appearance on the matter.

After he was given time to speak with the duty counsel on hand, the duty counsel informed the court that Marshall wants time to receive disclosure related to his case and retain a lawyer.

The court ruled to grant Marshall a five-week adjournment, giving him a scheduled return date of Nov. 10.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau in London, Ont.' Canada election: Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau in London, Ont.
Canada election: Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau in London, Ont – Sep 6, 2021
