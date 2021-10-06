Man accused in Trudeau gravel-throwing incident returns to court on Nov. 10

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Thomas, Ont., man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., made a brief court appearance on Wednesday before having the case held over for five weeks.

The case surrounds a campaign stop that Trudeau made during the latest federal election at the London Brewing Co-operative, a microbrewery in the city’s Old East Village neighbourhood.

Police say at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, gravel was thrown at Trudeau as he was boarding his campaign bus. He was not injured during the incident.

Days later, London police announced they had charged Shane Marshall, 25, with one count of assault with a weapon.

Marshall was the president of the People’s Party of Canada riding association in Elgin—Middlesex—London, but was removed from his position after allegations emerged of his involvement in the gravel-throwing incident.

On Wednesday, Marshall called in for a virtual appearance in a London courthouse, marking his second court appearance on the matter.

After he was given time to speak with the duty counsel on hand, the duty counsel informed the court that Marshall wants time to receive disclosure related to his case and retain a lawyer.

The court ruled to grant Marshall a five-week adjournment, giving him a scheduled return date of Nov. 10.

