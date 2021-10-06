SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto rolling out mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

By Noushin Ziafati The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Push to make vaccines mandatory for students ages 12 and up' Push to make vaccines mandatory for students ages 12 and up
The province is considering a proposal from Toronto Public Health to make it mandatory for students ages 12 and over to be fully vaccinated As Catherine McDonald reports, students at one high school are divided about the idea – Sep 27, 2021

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is rolling out several mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in an effort to boost immunization rates over the Thanksgiving weekend.

At least 18 “Vaxgiving” clinics will be running at malls, transit stations, schools, churches, libraries and other locations.

Mayor John Tory says the clinics, which opened Wednesday, are in areas where vaccination rates are lower than the city’s average.

Toronto is working to reach a goal of having 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated — 81 per cent of eligible residents currently have two shots.

Read more: Ontario reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

The city’s top doctor says anyone who gets their first shot over the Thanksgiving weekend will be able to get fully vaccinated in time for the December holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Eileen de Villa also says those planning to gather over the long weekend should consider the vaccination status of people they are with, particularly if the group includes anyone vulnerable to the virus.

She says gathering exclusively with individuals who are vaccinated “is the safest” approach. De Villa also says gathering outdoors can reduce risk if a group includes unvaccinated people.

“To be able to gather in person with the confidence, with a superior level of protection against COVID, is something you simply have to experience yourself,” de Villa said as she encouraged those who’ve yet to be vaccinated to do so.

Read more: Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid test program in schools

Toronto has seen “some stability” in COVID-19 case counts over the course of the last few weeks, but de Villa cautioned that it’s too soon to be “over excited” since the full impact of schools resuming and people moving around more has yet to be seen.

Tory said the city needs to continue its push to vaccinate as many residents as possible.

“We are in fact making progress,” he said. “But it’s the kind that requires great perseverance.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
