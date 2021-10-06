2 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the first day with multiple fatalities in the coronavirus pandemic since June 14.

OPH meanwhile reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the city as the number of active cases continued to decline, falling to 360.

There are now nine people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Ottawa on Wednesday, but OPH is reporting higher numbers of cases in an outbreak affecting a now-shuttered school.

Some 21 students have now tested positive for the virus at École élémentaire publique Mauril-Bélanger, up from 11 reported when the school was first closed on Monday.

Another outbreak at St. Benedict Catholic School in Barrhaven has grown to 35 confirmed cases among students.

