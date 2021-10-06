SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, health unit says

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 2:32 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths and 25 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths and 25 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the first day with multiple fatalities in the coronavirus pandemic since June 14.

OPH meanwhile reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the city as the number of active cases continued to decline, falling to 360.

There are now nine people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Read more: 4 unions file grievances against City of Ottawa vaccine mandate

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Ottawa on Wednesday, but OPH is reporting higher numbers of cases in an outbreak affecting a now-shuttered school.

Some 21 students have now tested positive for the virus at École élémentaire publique Mauril-Bélanger, up from 11 reported when the school was first closed on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Another outbreak at St. Benedict Catholic School in Barrhaven has grown to 35 confirmed cases among students.

Click to play video: 'Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?' Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?
Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid outbreaks tagOttawa schools covid tagOttawa covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers