Canada

Kinsmen Manor in Saskatoon transitioning to community homes

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 1:49 pm
Elmwood Residences says the new community homes located in neighbourhoods across Saskatoon will support up to four adults and will be designed to meet their unique ways. View image in full screen
Elmwood Residences says the new community homes located in neighbourhoods across Saskatoon will support up to four adults and will be designed to meet their unique ways. File / Global News

Failing infrastructure is providing an opportunity for Kinsmen Manor in Saskatoon to transition to community homes in neighbourhoods across the city.

The current facility, which was built in 1969, provides a home for 30 adults living with intellectual disabilities.

Elmwood Residences also said the design of the current facility does not meet the needs of the individuals it serves.

Saskatchewan First Nation announces home building project with corrections program

The new community homes will support up to four adults and will be designed to meet their unique ways.

“We are excited for the opportunity to evolve the supports we deliver to meet the needs of the residents we serve today while preparing for the residents of tomorrow,” said Rachael Steinke, executive director of Elmwood Residences, in a statement Wednesday.

“We are passionate about providing amazing services to individuals living with intellectual disabilities, and this is an opportunity to do even more to serve the disability community in Saskatoon.”

Elmwood said it will continue to provide 24-hour support in the personalized homes.

The organization said health and recreational supports will also transition to a community-based model to meet the needs of all its residents.

Saskatchewan stays in control of Extendicare homes

The first home is in the design stage. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022 and take 18 to 24 months to complete.

The initiative is a partnership between Elmwood Residences Inc. and Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services — Community Living Service Delivery.

Elmwood said the full transition to community homes will take several years.

