Machete attacks lead to charges for Winnipeg teen

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after police say two young men were sent to hospital in separate machete attacks Tuesday.

The attacks happened within a half-hour of each other between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said in a release Wednesday.

Investigators say the first teenage victim was assaulted by a suspect wielding a machete near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street, while the second teen was attacked with a machete in a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of Garry Street.

0:32 Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021

Both victims were rushed to hospital in unstable condition and both were later upgraded to stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior

Police say the same suspect is responsible for both attacks, and the accused is known to both victims.

A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.