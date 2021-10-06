Machete attacks lead to charges for Winnipeg teen

A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after police say two young men were sent to hospital in separate machete attacks Tuesday.
The attacks happened within a half-hour of each other between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said in a release Wednesday.
Investigators say the first teenage victim was assaulted by a suspect wielding a machete near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street, while the second teen was attacked with a machete in a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of Garry Street.
Both victims were rushed to hospital in unstable condition and both were later upgraded to stable condition.
Police say the same suspect is responsible for both attacks, and the accused is known to both victims.
A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
