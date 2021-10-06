Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Machete attacks lead to charges for Winnipeg teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 2:37 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after police say two young men were sent to hospital in separate machete attacks Tuesday.

The attacks happened within a half-hour of each other between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said in a release Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg senior seriously assaulted while walking dog, police say

Investigators say the first teenage victim was assaulted by a suspect wielding a machete near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street, while the second teen was attacked with a machete in a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of Garry Street.

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021

Both victims were rushed to hospital in unstable condition and both were later upgraded to stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior

Police say the same suspect is responsible for both attacks, and the accused is known to both victims.

A 15-year-old male from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagassault with a weapon tagmachete attack tagWinnipeg assault tagYouth Crime tagTeen Charged tagWinnipeg machete attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers