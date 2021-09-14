Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and is in police custody in connection with a violent incident on a transit bus Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved a woman in her 70s being attacked by a suspect who then exited the downtown bus, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries, and police reached out to the public to help identify a man seen on surveillance footage and considered a “person of interest”.

An off-duty officer spotted a man Monday night in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue and recognized him from the surveillance images. He called for backup and the man was taken into custody.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

