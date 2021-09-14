Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 2:52 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 43-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and is in police custody in connection with a violent incident on a transit bus Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved a woman in her 70s being attacked by a suspect who then exited the downtown bus, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries, and police reached out to the public to help identify a man seen on surveillance footage and considered a “person of interest”.

Read more: Police reach out to public to ID person of interest in transit assault on senior

An off-duty officer spotted a man Monday night in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue and recognized him from the surveillance images. He called for backup and the man was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Police reach out to public to ID person of interest in transit assault on senior' Police reach out to public to ID person of interest in transit assault on senior
Police reach out to public to ID person of interest in transit assault on senior
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg Transit tagcrime in winnipeg tagsuspect arrested tagSenior Assaulted tagtransit assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers