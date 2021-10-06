Menu

Crime

Man dies after hit and run on Macleod Trail, police look for suspect truck

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 1:15 pm
Police are looking to identify the driver of this truck, believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run on Macleod Trail on Friday, Oct. 1.
Police are looking to identify the driver of this truck, believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run on Macleod Trail on Friday, Oct. 1. Calgary Police Service

A Calgary man struck in an early morning hit and run on Friday has died, according to police.

The man was found lying in the middle of 50 Avenue SW, near Macleod Trail, around 2:30 a.m., Friday.

Read more: Man critically injured in south Calgary hit and run collision early Friday

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

It’s believed the driver of the vehicle that hit the man, an early 2000s white or light-coloured pick-up truck, continued onto Macleod Trail and drove away.

Police are looking to identify the driver of this truck, believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run on Macleod Trail on Friday, Oct. 1. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify the driver of this truck, believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run on Macleod Trail on Friday, Oct. 1. Calgary Police Service
