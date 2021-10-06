Man dies after hit and run on Macleod Trail, police look for suspect truck

A Calgary man struck in an early morning hit and run on Friday has died, according to police.
The man was found lying in the middle of 50 Avenue SW, near Macleod Trail, around 2:30 a.m., Friday.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.
It’s believed the driver of the vehicle that hit the man, an early 2000s white or light-coloured pick-up truck, continued onto Macleod Trail and drove away.
