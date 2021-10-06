1 new COVID-19 case reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 21

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,040.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by four from the previous day to 21, with another four recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,974 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, no new cases have been confirmed as the case count there remained at 1,991.

Active cases have fallen to 25 in the county with four new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting six cases among five schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has one confirmed case connected to the campus.

1:41 COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 83.1 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.1 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 88.7 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 76.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.7 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, about 1,700 vaccine shots have been administered, including more than 450 first doses, roughly 750 second doses and about 500 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 78.3 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 80.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Advertisement