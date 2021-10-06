Menu

Consumer

Peterborough man picks winning numbers to claim $50,000 on lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 11:39 am
A Peterborough man claimed $50,000 in an recent OLG Keno game. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man claimed $50,000 in an recent OLG Keno game. OLG

A Peterborough man plans to invest his winnings after claiming $50,000 on a lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Eduardo Bossio, 55, picked the correct numbers to claim a $50,000 prize in the Sept. 13 draw for the Daily Keno 8.

A self-proclaimed regular lottery player, Bossio says he discovered his win right after the draw.

“I checked the winning numbers on the OLG App and saw they matched,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to receive his winnings. “I looked at it over and over to make sure. I kept saying, ‘Thank you, God.’”

The father says he plans to invest his winnings.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel very blessed and grateful,”

His winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Dufferin Street in Toronto.

