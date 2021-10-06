Nurses’ union inks collective agreement with Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la Santé du Québec has finally signed a collective agreement with the provincial government.

The new agreement will begin Oct. 10 and will remain in effect until March 31, 2023.

The FIQ represents 76,000 members, including the vast majority of nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists in Quebec.

Contract negotiations were not easy. A first collective agreement on working conditions was reached in November 2020 but then rejected by delegates.

An improved agreement on working conditions was then accepted in December 2020. Then another negotiation followed in 2021 to address other issues.

The new contract was only approved by 54 per cent of members, an indicator of dissatisfaction within the nursing profession due to ongoing problems including staff shortages, mandatory overtime and nurse-to-patient ratios.

The new agreement addresses these issues, by stabilizing care teams and adding full-time positions. It also provides for a “recognition bonus” for health-care professionals.

