Health

Nurses’ union inks collective agreement with Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 11:32 am
A healthcare worker crosses a covered overhead walkway at a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A healthcare worker crosses a covered overhead walkway at a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la Santé du Québec has finally signed a collective agreement with the provincial government.

The new agreement will begin Oct. 10 and will remain in effect until March 31, 2023.

The FIQ represents 76,000 members, including the vast majority of nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists in Quebec.

Contract negotiations were not easy. A first collective agreement on working conditions was reached in November 2020 but then rejected by delegates.

Read more: Nurses pan Quebec’s bonus offer, say real issue is mandatory overtime

An improved agreement on working conditions was then accepted in December 2020. Then another negotiation followed in 2021 to address other issues.

The new contract was only approved by 54 per cent of members, an indicator of dissatisfaction within the nursing profession due to ongoing problems including staff shortages, mandatory overtime and nurse-to-patient ratios.

Story continues below advertisement

The new agreement addresses these issues, by stabilizing care teams and adding full-time positions. It also provides for a “recognition bonus” for health-care professionals.

Click to play video: 'Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government' Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government
Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government – Sep 24, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
